David Sheller Kurtz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Sheller Kurtz, age 59, of Salem, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 10, 1961 in Salem, son of Edgar and Lola Ann Sheller Kurtz.

Daniel was an animal nutritionist, he enjoyed spending time on the family farm and was part founder/owner of Cows Come First.

He was a member of the Leetonia Mennonite Church, where he dominated in the church softball league.

Daniel was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed all Ohio sports, especially Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns football. He was a diehard South Range Raiders football fan, even years after his sons played. Daniel enjoyed being with his family, spending time at Kentucky Lake and his dream house in Mexico, where he enjoyed watching the ocean.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Priscilla Thompson Kurtz, whom he married on March 26, 1988; daughter, Britney (Josh) Baird of Salem; two sons, Dalton (Devin) Kurtz of Bluffton, South Carolina and Cody Kurtz of Salem; his father, Edgar Kurtz of Salem; two sisters, Sherri (Dean) Goodwin of Charleston, South Carolina and Linda (Mark) Witmer of Columbiana and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Ann Kurtz.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., all at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

A private funeral ceremony will be held at the Leetonia Mennonite Church with pastor Phil Slabaugh officiating.

Burial will take place at Midway Mennonite Cemetery, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

