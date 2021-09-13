Danny R. Westbrook, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny R. Westbrook, age 54, of Warren, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Aultman Hospital, Canton.

He was born on April 15, 1967, in Youngstown, the son of the late Ray and Ruth Geer Westbrook.

Danny was a 1985 graduate of Leetonia High School and he attended Kent State University.

He was the owner and manager of Lazy B Trailer Sales Inc. and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Champion.

Danny enjoyed traveling and going on train rides with his wife Melinda. He collected trains and spent his time woodworking and playing cards. Danny was always willing to offer a helping hand and he dearly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Danny is survived by his wife, Melinda Bratton Westbrook, whom he married on July 9, 2016; three sons, Thomas Westbrook, Dallas Westbrook and Joseph Westbrook all of Warren; a step-son, Brandon Grimminger of North Georgetown; two sisters, Elaine (Michael) Ferguson of Leetonia and Sharon Braunberns of Bristolville; two nieces, Margaret (Neil) Baker of Lisbon and Barbara (Edward, Sr.) Pennicuff of Calcutta and great nieces and a great nephew.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia and again on Monday September 20, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, North Georgetown, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, North Georgetown, with Pastor Bob Sanders officiating.

Burial will take place at North Georgetown Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 27485 Main St, North Georgetown, OH 44665.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.