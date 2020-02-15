Danielle L. Crawford Walters, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danielle L. Crawford Walters, age 42, of Leetonia, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

She was born on June 18, 1977 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of David and Terrie Bruderly Crawford.

Danielle loved being outside. She enjoyed reading and music.

Danielle is survived by her mother, Terrie Crawford of Leetonia; son, Robert D. Walters of Leetonia; daughter, Cierra L Walters of Leetonia; sister, Shannon M. (Paul Phillips) Crawford of Leetonia; niece, Avery Phillips; maternal grandfather, Jim Campbell; boyfriend, Richard Schwartz.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Crawford and her maternal grandmother, Jensie Campbell.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Family Recovery Century, 964 N Market Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

