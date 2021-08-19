Daela Austrino, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daela Austrino, age 37, of Warren, formerly of Leetonia, died on Monday, August 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born on November 6, 1983, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Laurie Fall and the late John Austrino.

Daela was a 2002 graduate of Leetonia High School and had worked as a photographer for Life Touch Photography.

She is survived by her children, Jason Dennison and Lilah Lodge, of Leetonia; her mother, Laurie Fall of Leetonia; brother, Jimmy Austrino of Hawaii; sister, Madison Fall of East Palestine and her paternal grandmother, Judy Austrino of Struthers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

