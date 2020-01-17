Clinton “Pete” McClun, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton “Pete” McClun, 75, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born on January 10, 1945 in Salem.

Clinton had worked as a body man and owned and operated P and J Automotive.

Survivors include a son, Timothy McClun of Canton; daughter, Tammy (Darryl) Hiner of Columbiana and two grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

