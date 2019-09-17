Clara Belle Marshall Baker, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Belle Marshall Baker, age 90, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton.

She was born on May 14, 1929 in Salem, a daughter of the late Harry O. and Mary Ann Hall Marshall.

Clara was a member of First Christian Church of Columbiana and had enjoyed being a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed sewing and crossword puzzles. As a younger woman, Clara enjoyed roller-skating at her family’s roller rink, Kelly Park. She also enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and children.

Clara’s husband, James W. Baker, Sr, whom she married on November 29, 1947, preceded her in death on December 3, 2006.

She is survived by a daughter, Marilyn (James) Kelley of Leetonia; two sons, Jim (Sharon) Baker, Jr. of Smithville, Tennessee and Danny (Darla Sue) Baker of Sebring; three granddaughters, Dana Baker, Kristen Baker and Leslie (Brian) Bush; three grandsons, Brent, Justin and AJ Baker and two great-grandchildren.

Clara was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Garlough and two brothers, Raymond Marshall and Robert Marshall, Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia with Rev. Sean Brubaker officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

