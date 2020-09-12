Cheryl Sue Winters, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Sue Winters, age 70, of Salem, died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home in Salem.

She was born on September 11, 1950 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Ruth Cehrs Winters.

Cheryl had worked at No Limit Workshop, she enjoyed arts and crafts, puzzles, photography and decorating for the holidays. She was always excited to spend time with her family during the holidays.

Cheryl is survived by a sister, Evelyn Hall of Leetonia; eight nieces, Beth Hall, Monica Janiak, Krissy Villatoro, Peggy Dalton, Charlotte Schmidt, Annette Vanhorn, Amy Falk and Alicia McCoy; three nephews, John Hall, Shane Dalton and John Humphreys; a brother-in-Law, Dave Witherow; a special friend, Kenny Miller; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews and all the staff at Turning Point.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Janet Dalton, Rosetta Humphreys and Dolores Witherow and a niece, Marie Cantwell.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family will be having a private memorial service at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Pastor Teresa Smolka officiating.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

Arrangements are being handled by The Woods-Rettig Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

