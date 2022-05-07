LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Marie Milcetich, age 74, formerly of Leetonia, Ohio and Clayton, California, died on April 30, 2022, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

She was born on February 7, 1948, in Leetonia, Ohio, a daughter of the late John F. and Rena Milcetich.

She was a loving wife of the late Leonardo Picallo; sister of late John G (Marybeth) Milcetich, William (Margot) Milcetich, Francis (Elizabeth) Milcetich, George (Therese) Milcetich and Christine Milcetich and affectionate aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her stepson Anthony Picallo and her sister-in-law Sandy Fink.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, her grandparents, her brother, her husband and stepson, David Picallo.

She attended Canton Central Catholic High School and the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Youngstown, Ohio.

She served in the U.S. Army Reserves until she graduated with her nursing degree. She was then commissioned in the Army Nurse Corps and ordered to the 91st Evacuation Hospital at Letterman General Hospital, San Francisco, California. Her nursing skills were observed, and she was transferred to the 12th Evacuation Hospital, Cu-Chi Vietnam where she served, with recognition, as a staff nurse in the emergency room. Charlotte’s concern for the welfare of the soldiers earned her the handle of “Flaming Beauty” during her off-duty radio conversations. Charlotte was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for her service during her two tours of duty in Vietnam.

After serving our country and caring for wounded military members, Charlotte brought her nursing skills back to California to care for patients at Kaiser hospitals. She retired from Kaiser as a Registered Nurse with 45 years dedicated to her patients.

Charlotte was a generous person giving of her time, talent and treasures. Charlotte volunteered countless hours of service to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Concord, California, serving as a Eucharistic minister, a sacristan, food pantry volunteer, Vacation Bible School and PSR instructor and other areas of the church’s needs. She was always happy to lend a hand when she was able.

Upon moving to Maryland, she most recently attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, enjoyed getting to spend extra time with family that lived nearby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may call one hour before at 10:00 a.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Bonaventure in Concord, California, on Thursday, June 9, at 11:00 a.m.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia, Ohio with Father G. David Weikart officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Bonaventure.

Local arrangements were made by the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, Ohio. Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

