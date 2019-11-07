Charles “Chuck Wagon” Patrick Ward, Sr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck Wagon” Patrick Ward, Sr., age 64, of Leetonia, died on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born, August 24, 1955 in Salem, the son of Raymond and Elizabeth Troy Ward, Sr.

Charles worked as an auto parts salesman and was a member of Apostolic House of Faith, Columbiana.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Ward of Columbiana; daughter, Elizabeth Ward of Columbiana; two sons, Charles Ward II of Columbiana and Keith (Andrea) Mills of Washingtonville and a granddaughter, Amelia Mills.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Ward and two brothers, Raymond Ward, Jr. and Jack Ward.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.