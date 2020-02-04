Charles “Chick” Hedl, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chick” Hedl, Sr., age 86, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born on April 25, 1933 in Leetonia, Ohio, a son of the late Victor L. and Alma Reed Hedl, Sr.

Chick had worked as a Carpenter with the Ohio Carpenter’s Union Local #171 for 55 years, retiring in 2003.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and had served on the Leetonia Water Board and Village Council in the late 70’s.

He loved to roller skate, enjoyed sailing, gardening and vacationing in warmer climates.

He is survived by a son, Charles (Susan) Hedl Jr. of Leetonia; two daughters, Marilyn (Melvin) VanFossan of Leetonia, and Marjorie (Steve) Katz of Simpsonville, South Carolina and by a brother, Victor L. (Kay Ann) Hedl Jr. of Canfield. Also surviving are five grandchildren, two step grandchildren, three great grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.

Chick was preceded in death by a brother, William P. Hedl

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Friday, at 12:00 p.m. at the Church with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made in Chicks memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 29 Spruce St, Leetonia, OH. 44431.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

