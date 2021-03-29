Carmen A. Troy, Jr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Troy, Jr., age 82, of Leetonia, died on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salem.

He was born on September 29, 1938 in Leetonia, son of the late Carmen and Marie Virgelette Troy.

Carmen had worked for Franklin Furniture, Columbiana and American Standard, Salem and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Carmen was a member of the Leetonia Italian American Club, the Joe Williams Post #131-American Legion, the Leetonia Boosters Club and the Salem Italian Club. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved to attend his granddaughter’s sporting events.

Carmen is survived by his wife, Linda S. Sommers Troy, whom he married on September 9, 1961; a daughter, Kelly (Ron) Lutz of Salem; a son, Anthony “Tony” (Shannon) Troy of Salem; two sisters, Rosemary Volpe of Washingtonville and Nancy (James) Feist of Leetonia; a brother, Richard (Pat) Troy of Negley and three granddaughters, Taylor, Rylie and Macey Troy.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Minister Fred Lamb officiating.

Due to Covid 19, social distancing and mask protocol will be observed.

Burial will take place at Washingtonville Cemetery.

