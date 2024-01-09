LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella Rakes, 89, of Leetonia, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 17, 1934, in Bishop, Virginia, the daughter of the late Salvatore Garzaniti and Mary Sardinell Lowe.

Carmella was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia and the LCBA. She was a devout catholic who dedicated her life to her church and her family.

Family meant everything to her. She loved family gatherings and was happiest when she was close to the ones she loved. She will be missed deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Carmella is survived by her seven daughters, Toni (Ron) Townsley of Willis, MI, Pat Edgell of Leetonia, Rose Eberle of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Reva (Roger) Kugler of Salem, Donna St. Clair of Lisbon, Sharon (Tim) McKenzie of Poland, and Andrea (Randy) Fast of Salem; sister, Liz (Mick) Holt of Toledo, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way, and many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Rakes on, October 19, 2009; siblings, Rosie Carmen, Nick Garzaniti, Domnick Garzaniti, Frank Garzaniti, and Pansy Thacker; sons-in-law, Roger Edgell, Joe Eberle, Harry Shukait, Chris St. Clair, and Brian Hoover, as well as two grandchildren, Joe Eberle and, Patti Rabquer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Father Joseph Ruggieri officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to: Mount Calvary Cemetery Association, c/o St. Patrick Catholic Church, 167 Main St., Leetonia, OH. 44431.

