Carl Russell Sebrell, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Russell Sebrell, age 89, of Salem, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Salem West Healthcare, Salem.

He was born on June 20, 1931 in Leetonia, Ohio, son of the late Walter and Beth Groner Sebrell.

Mr. Sebrell was a graduate from the class of ‘49 from Leetonia High School.

He served in the Army and was stationed in Korea, where he earned a machinist’s trade.

He was a lifelong member of St. Jacobs United Church in Leetonia and a former member of the Mt. Nebo Grange. Mr. Sebrell belonged to and was treasurer for the 126 Tr-State VFW post 8168 chapter of Korean Ward Vets.

Mr. Sebrell loved creating with his hands. the toy boxes, record cases, clocks, tractors, shelves and sporting yard sign of the Indians. He enjoyed listening to the Ohio State football games on the radio when he couldn’t watch them on TV.

His wife, Thelma Louise Kuntze, whom he married on May 6, 1956, preceded him in death on, March 28, 2008.

Carl is survived by his three sons, Gary David (Becky) Sebrell of Salem, Kevin Allen Sebrell of Barberton and Rick Lee (Susan) Sebrell of Boardman, two grandsons, four step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Harold Sebrell

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Private Family Services will be held at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Reverend Stephen W. Broache officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park Inc., Beloit.

Military honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley and St. Jacob’s U.C.C. Memorial Fund.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl Russell Sebrell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.