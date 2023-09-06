WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl “Pete” Mathey, 86 of Washingtonville, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at his home with his family beside him.



Pete was born May 4, 1937, in Franklin Square, the son of Henry and Thelma Burgham Mathey.

He married Donna “Sis” Weikart in 1959, making Washingtonville their lifelong home.

Pete worked early in life as a heavy equipment operator at Delauder Mining and retired as a machinist from NRM. After retiring, he also worked for The Bliss Company and the Village of Washingtonville.

Pete was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, or a simple walk in the woods. He was a founding member and past officer of Columbiana County Archers Club. Encouraged by his grandson in his later years, he renewed his passion for car racing and camping when he spent several nights in a tent in the Infield at the Rolex 24 Hour Races in Daytona.

He especially cherished time with his family and friends whether it was just having coffee or creating a reason for a larger gathering. Despite his quiet nature, he would often become the center of the event. With his vast array of experience and knowledge on a variety of topics, he was always the first to offer a helping hand when others were in need.

Pete will be dearly missed by his daughter, Laura Briden (Ernie Thompson) of Palm Coast, Florida and his grandson, Mark Briden (Gillian Rose) of Fort Mill, South Carolina and the “smartest cat in the world”, Smokey. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Sis, and his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Glen Mathey, Thomas Mathey, Harold Mathey, Robert Mathey, Jean Emelander, Evelyn Wilson, Alice McGowin and Patsy Mathey.

The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care during his recent stays.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Meals on Wheels, 11 North Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences to www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.