LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin “Bud” Turner, Jr., age 79, of Leetonia, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

He was born on April 29, 1943, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Calvin and Della Emerson Turner, Sr.

Bud was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He had worked as a maintenance foreman for General Motors, Lordstown.

He was a lifetime member, and past commander of the Joe Williams Post #131 Leetonia American Legion, as well as a member of the Washingtonville, and Salem VFW. Bud was a member of the Leetonia Sportsman Club and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors.

He liked shooting and playing golf when he was younger. Bud also enjoyed playing games at Mountaineer Casino.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Mancuso Turner on August 21, 2011.

Bud is survived by his brother, Donald Turner of Salem, and three sisters, Mollie Turner, Nancy (William) Bauer, and Nadine Turner, all of Hiller, Pennsylvania.

A private service with military honors will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com