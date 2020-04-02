Brooke Exten Finley, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brooke Exten Finley, age 38, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 5, 1981 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of Richard L. Coy and Deborah Exten King.

Brooke was a lifetime area resident and had worked as a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen C. Finley and their three children, Jaedon Wayne Finley, Tatum Exton Finley and Kyah Blaire Rivera Finley, all of Leetonia; Her father, Richard L. Coy of Boardman; mother, Deborah Exten King of New Waterford; a brother, Beau Richard Coy of Kirkland, Washington; two sisters, Blaire Kekel of Salem and Bridget King of Boardman and by her maternal grandmother, Frances Exten of Franklin Square.

The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.