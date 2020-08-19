Brian P. Sexton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian P. Sexton, 65, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home.

Brian was born October 25, 1954 in Cleveland, a son of Frank and the late Lois Metzung Sexton.

He worked in Lordstown and the GM plant for 30 years and served in U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his father, Frank (Kay) Sexton. He was the third of five children, survived by Greg Sexton of Boardman, Susan (Richard) Elerick of Leetonia, Leo (Nancy) Sexton of New Middletown and Lori (Bob) Foerster of Greenford. He is also survived by his children, Jason Sexton of Niles, Brianne (Bob) Lane of Youngstown and Shane Blosser of Sebring; four grandchildren, Anthony Sexton, Austin Lane, Brooke Lane and Makayla Breneman; one great-grandchild, Lyam Wade and his longtime girlfriend of ten years, Wendy Alexander.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. To protect the families that we serve, our staff, and you, our neighbors and friends, we ask that visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

Burial will follow in Washingtonville Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard.

