Bonnie (Henderson) Hicks, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Hicks, age 79, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

She was born on September 26, 1941, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Earl and Marjorie Alexander Henderson.

Bonnie had worked as a homemaker most of her life but had also owned and operated Leetonia Floral on Main Street for several years.

She liked crafting, cake decorating and collecting dolls. She also loved animals and had a special connection with her dog, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Taylor.

Bonnie was extremely family oriented and loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Her husband, Noble Leo Hicks, whom she married on December 31, 1959, preceded her in death on August 3, 1995.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Leo A. (Cathie) Hicks of Leetonia, Tina (William) Dowling of Leetonia, Stephen “Eric” (Michele) Hicks of Cincinnati and Bryan “David” (Leslie) Hicks of Canfield and a sister, Sue Cope of New Castle, Indiana; also surviving are 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by brother, Danny Henderson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH. 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.