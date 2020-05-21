Bonnie Geary, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Bingham Geary, 74, of Leetonia, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on April 10, 1946 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Wilma Stokes Bingham and had lived in this area all of her life.

Bonnie had been an owner and dispatcher for Geary’s 24 Hour Towing Service in Leetonia with her husband Ed for many years.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed shopping and going to casinos.

Her husband, Edwin E. Geary, preceded her in death, November 16, 2014.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Kim (Lee) Chestnut of Middleburg, Florida; her son, Paul V. Calabrese, Jr. of Leetonia, Ohio; two sisters, JoAnn Ferry of Leetonia and Lois Boswell of Leetonia; three grandchildren, Patrick (Jenna) Chestnut, Nicholas Chestnut and Rebecca Calabrese and three great-grandchildren, Killian Chestnut, Ava Chestnut and Herbert DeWitt.

She was preceded in death by a brother, William Bingham and a granddaughter, Hayley Calabrese.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be followed as we ask people to pass through the funeral home using mask protocol.

Services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.