Beverly J. Billet, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Billet, 82, of Leetonia, died at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Billet was born July 9, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Beulah C. Hanger Gluckner and had lived here all of her life.

She had been employed as a long lines operator first for Ohio Bell and later with AT&T for 33 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Telephone Pioneers.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph M. Billet whom she married April 26, 1958; two sons, Andrew J. (Bobbie) Billet of Leetonia and Thomas V. (Katie) Billet of Alliance; her grandchildren, Joseph (Stephanie) Billet and their children Henry and Bethany, Andrew (Bronwyn) Billet and their son Bruce, Kelly (Dan) Bogunovich and their son Daniel and Anna (Lucas) Strouble.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Gluckner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Memorial tributes may be made to the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Association.

Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com