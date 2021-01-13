Benjamin P. Brown, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin P. Brown, Sr., age 73, of Lisbon, formerly of Leetonia, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on November 19, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Benjamin and Minnie Bell Brown.

Ben was a graduate of Leetonia High School and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Leetonia.

He worked as a skilled carpenter most of his life and had a passion for woodworking. He was an extremely talented woodworker. Ben was commissioned to create a guitar case for the band ZZ Top and a doll house he created can be seen at the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown.

He loved camping and boating at Lakeside Campgrounds in Berlin and spending time in the outdoors. Mostly, Ben loved his family. He enjoyed the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren

Ben is survived by his two daughters, April (Tony) Baughman, Tonia Massey and his son, Benjamin P. (Nancy) Brown Jr. all of Lisbon; four sisters, Karen (Robert) Shinn of Salem, Carol (Ed) Esenwein of Washingtonville, Christine Brown of Lisbon and Rebecca (James) Pezzano of Leetonia; two brothers, David Brown of Leetonia and Kenneth (Judy) Brown of Hanoverton. Also surviving are four granddaughters, Toni Baughman of Salem, Alyshia (Jeffrey) Coil of Calcutta, Madison Brown of Lisbon and Aeryn Sheridan of Lisbon; two grandsons, Dennis (Goldie) Henderson of Alliance, and Richard (Kayla) Baughman of Boardman, and by his great grandchildren, Dallas Blower, Alister Coil, Ludger Henderson, and Kihrin Coil.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kay Lynn Brown.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Instead, donations may be made in Ben’s memory to the Youngstown Shrine Club Inc., 1735 S Range, North Lima, OH 44452.

Ben will be laid to rest with his daughter Kay at the Oakdale Cemetery in Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

