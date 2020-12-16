LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin G. McCormick, 83, of Leetonia, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 following a heart attack.

He was born on April 11, 1937 in Hubbard, a son of the late Esther Wilms Uresky and Haskell Gene McCormick.

He graduated from Milford Connecticut High School in 1955.

Ben worked 20 years in the grocery industry before opening his own store with his family. He was the proud owner of Leetonia IGA for over 30 years. He remained active in various grocer associations, receiving the Spirit of America Award and ECO Grocer of the Year award in 2001. After retiring, he rekindled his passion for antique cars, participating in numerous car shows. Ben enjoyed vacationing with his family.

He was active in the Masonic Lodge having held many offices including Master two times, Royal Arch Masons Past High Priest and Royal Commandery Knight Templar.

Ben leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Charlene Organic McCormick, whom he married on April 29, 1959; two daughters, Cindy (Lynn) Groner and Kimberly McCormick and two sons, Sean and Kevin McCormick all of Leetonia; Grandchildren, Debbie Groner, John Groner, Brooke Sell and Matthew Marshall; great grandchildren, Gabriella and Dylan Bennett, Zoe Martin, Lily, Daniel and Izzy Roth and Sterling Robinson; a Sister, Lois (Jim) Bumgardner of Leetonia; a brother, Will (Emily) Uresky of Branford, Connecticut; brother and sister in law, Sandra and Robert Komsa; sister in law, Phyllis Yahn; numerous nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends.

He was preceded in death by his step parents, Vern Presco and Marie McCormick Presco; two brothers, Kenny and Denny McCormick; a sister Mary Davies and two grandchildren, Lisa Groner and Ben Roth.

Ben will be missed by his coffee klatch buddies where they “solved” the worlds problems. He was always quick with a joke for anyone willing to listen. Family was the most important thing in Ben’s life.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, where social distancing and mask protocol will be followed.

A private family funeral service will be held with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

