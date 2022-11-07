LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Carey, 93, entered into eternal life on riday, November 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her residence in Leetonia Ohio, with members of her family at her side.

She was born October 13, 1929, in Salem, Ohio as the daughter of Mae Stahl Dyke and Roy Dyke.

She grew up on the Stahl farm in Greenford and graduated from Greenford High School in 1947 as class valedictorian.

She was raised in the Protestant Faith.

Betty worked in the offices of E.W. Bliss Corporation in Salem for five years.

In 1950, she married Robert Carey and moved to Leetonia, where she raised her family and lived until her death.

She was a wonderful homemaker and an excellent cook and hostess. She loved to bake for her family and friends. She enjoyed cross-stitching in her spare time, was an avid reader and was also a member of the Canfield Duplicate Bridge Club and Southside Duplicate Bridge Club for over 40 years. She valued the many friendships she gained from all her activities and was very grateful for the many displays of help and support from all her friends throughout the years.

She is survived by her sons, James (Jeannie) Carey of Canfield and Richard (Johnetta) Carey of Westerville and daughters, Patricia (Steve) Schroeder of Monument, Colorado and Christine Carey of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Carey, who died in 1995 and two grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial donations in memory of Betty may be directed to Angels for Animals 4750 S Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.