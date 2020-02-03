Barbara Lee Grunick, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lee Grunick, age 71, of Washingtonville, died on February 1, 2020 at Mercy Health Saint Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on August 27, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Floyd and Doris Seidel Ward.

Barbara had worked as a cashier at Walmart and was a member of Robbins United Methodist Church. She was proud to be a member of the Red Hat Society and she cherished her time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Michael John Grunick, whom she married on May 26, 1987, preceded her in death on, May 30, 2007.

Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Bethany (Jeremy) Christen of Calcutta, Geri (David) Noel of East Palestine and Kathleen (Evan Paul) Grunick of Tallmadge; three sisters, Mary Ward of Petersburg, Virginia, Pat (Zane) Reed of Chippewa and Nancy (David) Rauch of New Haven, Indiana; a brother, David (Robbin) Ward of New Springfield; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with one more on the way and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by son, Micheal Elick.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

