Arlene Raynes, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Raynes, age 87, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Crandall Medical Center, Sebring.

She was born on May 26, 1934, in Charleston, West Virginia, daughter of the late Delford and Dessie Summers Taylor, Sr.

Arlene had worked as a line worker for former Hope Manufacturing, Leetonia and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Columbiana for over 50 years.

She enjoyed collecting bells and making porcelain dolls and quilts, but her biggest delight was in spoiling her grandchildren.

Her husband, Clarence Raynes, whom she married on June 7, 1952, preceded her in death on February 12, 2005.

Arlene is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Thomas) Dykens of Lisbon, Lois (James) Lewis of Columbiana, Susan (Rob) Jones of Warner Robbins, Georgia; four sons, Lloyd (Kathy) Raynes of Lexington, South Carolina, Les Raynes of Washingtonville, David (Bonnie) Raynes of Leetonia and Mitch (Donna) Raynes of Beverly Hills, Florida; two sisters, Ellen Taylor of Sanford, Florida and Iva (Jack) Parsons of Chardon; a brother, Alford (Martha) Taylor of Florida; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert and Randall Raynes; her twin sister, Pauline Loudermilk and two brothers, Duane Taylor and Delford Taylor, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., both at the Church of the Nazarene, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of the Nazarene, Columbiana with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

