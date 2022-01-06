LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette “Toni” Manzetti, 72, of Leetonia, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home.

She was born on December 14, 1949 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, daughter of Robert and Susan Augustine Manzetti.

Toni had worked as a language arts teacher for Beaver Local School District for many years and had also had been a substitute teacher for the Leetonia Schools.

She was a member of Altar and Rosary Guild and the choir at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she was a member. She was the treasurer of St. Patrick’s Food Pantry and president of Bears to Be Preschool. Toni was also active with Christian’s Concern of Leetonia thru the Salvation Army. Recently she had enjoyed singing with the choir at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Toni is survived by her companion, Judy Amprim of Leetonia; her mother, Susan Manzetti of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; several cousins and her fur babies, JJ, Lucee and Gabbie.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

