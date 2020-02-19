Anthony “Tony” Mario Sposato, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Mario Sposato, age 90, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Whispering Pines Village, Columbiana.

He was born on April 12, 1929 in Leetonia, a son of the late Giovanni and Rosaria Gabriele Sposato.

Anthony was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War.

He had worked as an architect and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia.

Anthony is survived by a brother, Joseph Sposato of North Lima.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Sposato, and Dino Sposato

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A eulogy service will be held at 10:45 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org/give-today/

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.