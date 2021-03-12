Angeline Beltempo, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline Beltempo, age 106, of Leetonia, passed away Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Beltempo was born on October 11, 1914 in Leetonia, Ohio, daughter of the late Peter and Concetta Maruca Perry and had lived in this area all of her life.

Angeline had worked as a welder during World War II and had also worked for the former Dan Dee Chip Plant in Leetonia.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she was also a member of the LCBA.

She was a life member of the Leetonia Fraternal Order of Eagles #1496 Auxiliary.

Angeline loved crocheting and made over 170 afghans which she enjoyed giving away to family and friends.

Her husband, Gerald A. Beltempo, whom she married on November 2, 1956, preceded her in death on February 26, 1998.

Angeline is survived by her son, Michael (Karon) Gregorino of Leetonia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by grandson, Lee Gregorino and all of her many siblings.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Social distancing and mask protocol will be followed at the funeral home and the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Mount Calvary Cemetery Association.

