Amanda M. Lamb-Price, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amanda M. Lamb-Price, age 34, of Leetonia, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on September 11, 1985, in Lincoln, Nebraska, a daughter of Fred and Celeste Friesen Lamb.

Amanda was an active member of the Ellsworth Community Church.

She was a graduate of Leetonia High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Kent State University in nursing.

Amanda had been working as an R.N. for the past eight years and was currently employed at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She had a passion for decorating and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. Mostly, Amanda was a family woman. She loved spending time with her sisters and she delighted in all of the special moments that came with being a beloved wife and mother.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Clifford “C.J.” Price, Jr., whom she married on January 8, 2011; her sweet children, Colton and Annabelle Price; parents, Fred and Celeste Lamb of Leetonia; sisters, Tina (Josh) Noullet of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Erin (Cody) Francis of Milton, Florida; paternal grandmother, Ethel (Larry) Lehman-Campbell of Columbiana; paternal grandfather, Edward (Sandy) Lamb of Lancaster, South Carolina and by her maternal grandparents, Don and Velma Friesen of Hendreson, Nebraska. Also surviving are her many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

Amanda was preceded in death by her paternal step-grandfather, Raymond Lehman.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia and again on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Upper Room Fellowship, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Upper Room Fellowship with Pastor Bob Rowley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amanda’s memory to: U.H. Seidman Cancer Center, 1995 East State Street, Salem, OH. 44460.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

To send flowers to Amanda’s family, please visit our floral section.

