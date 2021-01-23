A’Leayah Jayde Hibbitt, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – An angel opened the book of life, wrote down my baby’s birth, then whispered as she closed the book, “Too beautiful for earth.”

A’Leayah Jayde Hibbitt was silently born on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman. Our little angel weighed 9lbs 1oz and was 21 inches long.

She is survived by her loving mother, Valerie Golden and father, Maurice Hibbitt, who will miss and hold her in their hearts forever. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Robin Stumpo and Rodney Bell of Washingtonville; her aunt, Heidi (Travis) Krzysztofiak of Boardman; Randi (Rian Bobby) Bell of Washingtonville; Destiny Bell of Washingtonville; uncles, Matthew Bell of Leetonia and Derek Bell of Washingtonville. She is also survived by her paternal grandparents, Carolyn Booker Hibbitt and Urias Harris of Cleveland; her siblings, Ta’Jaha, Maurice, Jr., Zuriel, Zayden and Zariah Hibbitt and uncles Orlando, Michael (Margarita) and Carlos (Rayshawn) Hibbitt of Cleveland. A’Leayah is survived by many cousins on both sides of the family.

Any contributions or donations can be made to the Go Fund Me that was created for Valerie.

Fly high our beautiful, precious little angel. You will forever be in our hearts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Woods-Rettig Funeral Home.

