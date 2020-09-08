Adin R. “Dick” Hively, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adin R. “Dick” Hively, age 85, of New Middletown previously of Leetonia, died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on September 9, 1934 in Canfield, Ohio and lived in this area all of his life, he was the son of the late Emerson and Bertha Wineland Hively.

Adin had worked as the head of the dairy department with A & P, he served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ.

He is survived by his former wife, Patricia Carl and a personal Friend Kelly Fookes.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Carl.

No Services will be observed at this time.

Burial will take place at St. Jacob’s UCC Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

