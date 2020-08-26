Woodrow Smith, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Woodrow Smith will be held Thursday, August 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Rev. Tiffany Holden, Pastor of Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon, Pennsylvania will officiate.

Mr. Woodrow Smith departed this life Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Mr. Smith was born July 18,1939 in Cheraw, South Carolina, a son of Annie Mae Braxton and Frank Smith, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Crystal Smith of Cheraw, South Carolina, Shawn Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada; his siblings, Willie and wife, Phyllis Smith, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Ervin “Pat” Smith of Hartsville, South Carolina, Maxine Smith-White of Baltimore, Maryland; a host of grandchildren; stepchildren whom he reared; a host of other relatives including his Godson, Jermaine Holden; a special cousin, Randolph Wright III; a special nephew, Frank Smith and a host of dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joe Ann Smith; a brother, Frank Smith and two grandsons.

The family will receive guest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Woodrow Smith.

