WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zachary “Noodlez” Day Mechling of Warren passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2, 2023, at his residence. He was 29.

He was born on June 15, 1994, in Warren.

Zachary loved music, artwork and painting his own signature design on clothing. In his spare time, he enjoyed making cat toys, as well as building his own custom cat houses. He also loved spending time with his family.

Zachary is survived by his loving parents, Christine Mechling and Papa Shoff; his grandmother, Judy Mechling; three brothers, his twin brother and best friend, Jacob Knight Mechling, John Slider, Jr. and Eric Slider; a sister, Britney Slider and three nieces and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John A. Mechling; Aunt Tammy Seaman and a cousin, Erica Seaman.

There will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC.

