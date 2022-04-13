WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma E. Stefek of North Bloomfield, formerly of Warren went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11:44 a.m. with her loving companion by her side. She was 76 years old.

Wilma was born in Warren on July 19, 1945, the daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia Strader Castle.

She attended Warren G. Harding High School.

Wilma was employed for Channel Products as an assembler for many years.

Ms. Stefek loved watching TV, especially when wrestling, NASCAR and football shows were on. She would sit and route on her favorite teams. Wilma always enjoyed a day out by the lake fishing and long country drives with Terry. She was known to be an excellent cook.

She is survived by her companion of over 27 years, Terry Seckman with whom they made their home together; a daughter, Christine and a son, Thomas.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by two sons and one daughter.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

