William John Joyce, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Joyce of Niles passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 10:34 a.m. in his residence. He was 42 years old.

William was born in Warren on August 9, 1979, the son William John, Sr. and Brenda Thornsberry Joyce.

He was a 1998 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Following high school, William proudly served in the U.S. Army for a year.

He previously worked for Niles Manufacturing but most recently he worked in construction.

William enjoyed good conversations while holding a cup of coffee in his hand. He loved to talk and socialize with family and friends. He also enjoyed taking long walks and watching a good movie.

He leaves behind his mother, Brenda Joyce of Niles and his cousins, Mariah Raschilla, Michael Thornsberry and Mark Thornsberry all of Niles.

He was preceded in death by his father, William and a brother, Andy Stearns.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

