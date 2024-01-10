BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Birddog Bill” R. Nicolaus, Jr. of Bristolville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was 77.

He was born March 2, 1946, in Warren, the son of the late William and Katherine Gardner Nicolaus, Sr.

Bill was a retired heavy equipment operator for over 40 years for Operating Engineers Local 66.

Following high school, he proudly served his country overseas as an Airman in the U.S. Air Force, in the Cyrogenic Fluids Production unit until 1968.

After becoming an accidental local celebrity thanks to an impromptu on-camera interview while at the Hot Dog Shoppe, Bill was a constant fixture around town in his white Dually truck and trademark cowboy hat. Along with his co-pilot Pirate, “Wild” Bill enjoyed his daily visits to Wendy’s and dreaming of using his lottery winnings on the future property he would buy in Georgia to escape the harsh Ohio winters. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time competing in field trials with his sporting dogs and horses. After his honorable discharge from service, Bill knew if it had an engine he wanted to race it-starting out with stock cars and motorcycles before moving on to snowmobiles and even winning the Governors Cup in 1975.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Mackey Nicolaus, who he married on November 25, 1972; his daughter, Mackenzie Nicolaus of Memphis, Tennessee and four grandpuppies, Scarlett, Rhett, Bogie and Elmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Nicolaus.

As his final act, Bill was a tissue, bone, dermis and eye donor through Lifebanc.

Calling hours will be held at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483 on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with service immediately following at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Birddog Bill’s name can be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, Inc., 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 or through their website www.awlrescueme.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.