NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” J. Murphy, Jr., of Niles, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 5:57 p.m., in Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital of natural causes. He was 67.

Bill was born on December 7, 1955, in Warren, the son of the late William J. and Meta Mills Murphy, Sr.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School and attended Pleasant Valley Church.

Bill worked for General Motors as a materials handler.

Bill loved riding his motorcycle and was known by his riding buddies as “Donut.” He also enjoyed spending time outdoors in the woods hunting. He was a firm believer in the Constitution and all the rights it gives us as Americans. His family and friends were his world, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

He is survived by his three children, Erica Murphy of Niles, Jessica (Larry) Patterson of Champion and Justin Murphy of Niles; his longtime love and partner, Shirley Murphy; a sister, Mary Golden of Niles; grandchildren, Dominic Murphy and Mila Migliozzi; close friends, Bob, Sue Cover, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and June Watcher, brother, John Golden and his close friends, Carl “Freezer” Strawn and Bill Weiser.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William “Bill” J. Murphy, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.