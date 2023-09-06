WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendelin “Wendy” Toboz, 68, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 6:33 a.m. in her residence.

She was born September 4, 1954, in Alliance, Ohio, to the late William and Ruth Gassman Neal.

Wendy graduated from Minerva High School.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and being with her cats.

Wendy is survived by her son, Steve Toboz of Warren; a daughter, Erica McLaughlin of Minerva; her sister, Diane Little of Minerva and a grandson, Brayden.

In addition to her parents, Wendy was preceded in death by her husband of over 20 years, Steve Toboz.

Services will be announced at a later date.

