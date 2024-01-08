HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren Dale Campbell, Jr. passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at his home in Howland. He was 82.

He was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on September 18 , 1941, the son of the late Warren Campbell and Mary Helen Jamison.

Warren was a former employee of IBM as well as Homestead RV and Delphi. He currently attends flea markets and craft shows to sell 3D items.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking in his garage, gardening and spending time working on the lawn.

He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians Youngstown Magic Club Ring 2.

Warren is survived by his wife, Donna Campbell, who he married in 1979; a daughter, Susan Campbell and a sister, Ginger Smead of Tennessee.

The family requests no flowers.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m., with a service to follow at 1:30 p.m., in Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

