LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Carol LeMasters, 76, of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

She was born to the late Ernest McLure Donley and Edna McLure on June 6, 1947, in Mount Morris in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, Wanda loved to read and garden. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy and she loved watching her grandbabies grow, play, laugh and enjoy life.

She is survived by her husband, Donald LeMasters; two daughters, Misty Ruppel and Virginia Olson; a son, Kyle LeMasters; three stepsons, Frank, Donnie and Mike LeMasters; 24 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and many, many, many friends. She was known by many and loved by all.

Per Wanda wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Momma,

Then, now, always. You’ll always be my favorite person in my life. That will never change. I Love you Momma…To the Moon and Back!

Your Babygirl…Misty

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

