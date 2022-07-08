MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Armstrong, 72, of Mineral Ridge, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 3:50 a.m. in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

She was born December 9, 1949, in Mill Creek, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Gilbert Luther and Margaret Currence Herald.

She was a graduate of Windham High School.

In her spare time, she enjoyed being around her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Becky (David) Benton and Sherry Armstrong; four sisters, Gilberta (Nick) Taylor, Betty Pinto, Kelly Demsey, Loretta (Jerry) Calvert; a brother, Eddie Herald; six grandchildren, Alyssa (Brandon Coleman) Greene, Tristan Steinhelfer, Kevin Greene, Matthew Greene, Skyler Steinhelfer and Metaya Benton and nine great-grandchildren, Shane Greene, Emma Samples, Amelia Click-King, Merida Coleman, Tyler Stephens, Rylee Steinhelfer, Kenny Coleman, Kiersten Greene and Charlotte Steinhelfer.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Herald and John Herald and a sister, Lucy Taylor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

