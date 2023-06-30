GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Ginny” Zalac, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was 100 years young.

Virginia was born on March 8, 1923, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Mary Ferrick Ross.

She was a clerk in the Foundations Department at Strouss’ Department Store for 23 years, retiring in 1986.

Virginia was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

She always enjoyed baking, traveling, spending time in Florida and attending major league baseball games.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Cianciola; a son, Charles Zalac; three grandchildren, Charles Zalac, Jr., Jill Cianciola-Malloy (Rick Malloy) and Laine Zalac; a great grandchild, Ava Malloy and a sister, Suzanne Coates.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Mark Zalac; two brothers, Anthony Ross and John Ross.

The family held a private memorial and would appreciate prayers for Ginny.

A mass will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 for her at St. Rose Church, Girard.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting NicholasFuneral Home.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia “Ginny” Zalac, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.