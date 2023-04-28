BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Beaman, 76, of Burghill, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her residence.

Virginia was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on September 6, 1946, the daughter of the late Clarence and Cora Kennedy Minteer.

She was of Christian Faith. Virginia was an ENA at Gillette Nursing Home and in her free time she enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.

She is survived by three daughters, Becky Beaman of Niles, Mary Beaman of Warren, and Brenda Morelli of Burghill; three sons, Robert Beaman of Warren, Timothy Beaman of Pennsylvania, and Sam (Ashlee) Morelli of Niles; her husband, Robert Beaman of New Castle, Pennsylvania; a sister, Sara Minteer; a brother, Larry Minteer; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Duncan; and three brothers, Ray Minteer, Dewey Minteer, and John Minteer. ​​

Services are pending and will be announced soon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.