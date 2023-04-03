NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verna Irene (Rummel) Corll, 98, of New Springfield, Ohio, passed into eternal life on April 1, 2023, surrounded by family at her home of natural causes.

Verna was born at the family farm in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania on March 7, 1925, to Harry and Mabel (Rogers) Rummel.

She graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

Verna married David Corll on January 25, 1951.

Verna worked at Petersburgh Creamery as well as the bookkeeper at Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

Verna had a passion for flowers and plants and was noted for her Apple Blossum Rosebud Geraniums. Other hobbies include sewing, reading and dancing. She enjoyed ballroom and square dancing. She was also a scrapbooker before it was cool. Verna was active and held numerous offices in White Shrine and Amaranth.

Verna’s faith was evident throughout her life. She was devoted to her Savior, church, and congregation. She was always active in church life, including bible studies, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible school as just a few examples.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband David of 67 years.

She is survived by their five children; Daniel and Debbie Corll of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Mark and Michelle Corll of Canfield, Ohio, Alice and Dan Dunn of Atlanta, Georgia, Paul and JoAnn Corll of Berlin Center, Ohio, and Lucinda Corll of New Springfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.

A private family service will be held on April 22, 2023. Verna’s cremains will be buried at Petersburg Cemetery (Petersburg, Ohio).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Harmony Cares Hospice (Youngstown, Ohio).

A special thank you to Anna Diem for Verna’s daily care, and the people at Harmony Cares Hospice for their loving care and support of Verna and the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.