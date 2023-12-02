NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie L. Yekel Engdahl, of Niles, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 6:37 a.m. in her residence. She was 34 years old.

Valerie was born in Youngstown on April 24, 1989, the daughter of William Yekel and the late Donna Randall Turner.

She was a 2007 graduate of Howland High School and was of Pagan faith.

Valerie loved living life and enjoying every moment, making any situation fun and full of laughter. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. She spent a lot of time with her family and spent a lot of fun nights going out with her family and friends. She also loved having pets. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her four children. They were her world and she loved them greatly.

Valerie is survived by her four children, Aleyah, Ayrton, Harley and Hayley; her father, Bill Yekel; six siblings, Apryle (Kenny) Smith, Rychelle Yekel, Amber Turner, Coty Turner, Grace Turner and Destiny Turner; grandmother, Ether Yekel; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and her mother’s surviving spouse, Dwayne Turner.

In addition to her mother, Donna Turner, Valerie was preceded in death by an infant sister, Marissa Yekel; grandparents, Mary and James Schaffer; grandfather, William J. Yekel and uncles, Larry Newtz and Harry Bitner.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting nicholasfuneralhome.com.

In accordance with Valerie’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.