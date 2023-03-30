NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Travis A. Cruz of Niles passed away of natural causes on March 29, 2023, at 10:27 a.m. in his residence. He was 45 years old.

Travis was born in Camp Pendleton, California, on November 9, 1977, the son of Denise Laskay.

He attended Niles McKinley High School and worked as a cashier for Dollar Tree for many years.

In his spare time, Travis enjoyed spending time in the woods hunting with his stepfather, Jerry, or playing video games. He loved spending time with his family and friends at a cookout. He was known to always take care of others and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Denise and Jerry McLain of Niles; his brothers, Matt McLain of Niles, Johnathan McLain of Youngstown and Michael McLain of Florida; a sister, Tabitha Champlin of West Farmington; his uncle, Dennis Laskay; and several cousins and other relatives.

Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents; and a cousin, Daniel Laskay.

Friends and family may send condolences to www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

In accordance with Travis’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.