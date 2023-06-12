WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Marie Ritter of Warren formerly of Cortland, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:58 a.m. in her residence. She was 62 years old.

Tina was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on July 26, 1960, the daughter of the late James and Anna Muto Ritter.

She was a 1977 graduate of Lakeview High School. Ms. Ritter held various jobs over her lifetime, but the most important was being a loving mother and homemaker to her three children.

Mrs. Ritter loved to do various crafts, from crocheting to being very skilled at tole painting. Her realistic design and depth to her paintings were extraordinary. Tina had a green thumb when it came to her flower garden either at home or at her campsite at Willow Lake Campground. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends to various parts of the country. She always made sure the kids in the neighborhood had snacks and Kool-Aid on summer days.

Tina is survived by three children, Jacob (Helen) Saum of Masury, Annina (Josh Gehr) Saum of Warren, and Elijah (Anna) Saum of Bozeman, Montana; three siblings, Dominic (Janet) Ritter, Marlene (Don) Nye, and James (Toña) Ritter; six grandchildren, Ronnie DiFrischia, Maya DiFrischia, Jacob Saum, Jr., Lyla Saum, Ellie Saum, and Lucas Saum. A great grandchild, Romeo Bautista-Mann; She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ritter; an aunt with whom she made her home for many years, Rose Muto; a great granddaughter, Naila Bautista-Mann.

Calling hours will be on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High St. Cortland, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, in the Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High St. Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

