NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Ray Arbogast of Niles passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in the Hospice House. He was 51 years old.

Tim was born in Granite City, Illinois on October 28, 1970, the son of the late James R. and Clara L. Baty Arbogast.

He graduated high school in South Carolina.

Mr. Arbogast was a laborer for various companies throughout his life.

Tim was an avid Star Wars fan to say the least. He loved watching horror movies, in his opinion the gorier the better. Most of all he was passionate about music, he was the lead singer in various bands, his last band that he performed with was “Four King Suite”.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Arbogast, whom he married September 1, 2006; 2 daughters, Kristi Cox and Amanda Cox; a son, Timothy Ray Arbogast Jr.; five grandchildren.

Mr. Arbogast was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

At Tim’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.