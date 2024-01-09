VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy James Malone, Sr., 67, passed away after several health complications on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at the Hospice House of the Valley, in Boardman, Ohio.

Tim was a 1975 graduate of Mathews High School in Vienna where he played football, basketball and was a member of the marching band.

Besides being outside, he enjoyed tinkering with ham radios, shooting, spending time with his fur babies, Jaxon and Abby and NASCAR racing.

He is survived by his wife, Melody J. Rooney of Vienna Ohio; his sister, Michelle R. Yantis and her husband, Dan, of Franklin Ohio; his children, Sara D. Snyder of Niles, Ohio, Timothy “Tim” Malone, Jr. and his wife, Rachel Malone, of Austintown, Ohio; his grandchildren, Christian Snyder (17) and Ethan Snyder (15); his best friend, John Bauer of Howland, Ohio and several cousins in Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sara Malone, of Vienna, Ohio and Elizabeth Caudill of Dayton, Ohio.

Mr. Malone will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

