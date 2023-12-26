WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Pallante, 84, passed away on December 24, 2023, at Liberty Healthcare Center.

He was born January 7, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late, Ralph & Helen Pallante.

Thomas graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1957. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church.

He served in the Air Force Reserve from 1961-1967.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice Collins of Girard, Ohio. His children, Lori Pallante of Groveport, Ohio, Ralph (Leslie) Pallante of Westfield, Indiana, Shari (Todd) Rush of Loveland, Ohio, Lesley Pallante of Warren, Ohio and Thomas (Jayme) Pallante of Charlottesville, VA. Grandchildren, Adam, Sara, Grace and Katelyn Pallante, Jackson and Parker Rush and Lily and Ty Pallante. His sister, Kathleen (David) Yingling of Niles, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph, and Helen Pallante. His sisters, Maureen Rindfuss, and Nancy Yakamovich.

Thomas will be interred at St. Stephen Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by William Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 614 Warren Ave, Niles, Ohio 44446.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.